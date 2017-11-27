Canadian LCC WestJet Airlines has signed its first capacity purchase agreement (CPA) with a regional carrier to link smaller cities with its Calgary, Alberta, hub starting in the spring of 2018. Richmond, British Columbia-based Pacific Coastal Airlines will connect Calgary with three other cities in Alberta—Lethbridge, Lloydminster and Medicine Hat. It will also fly from the hub to Cranbrook and Prince George in British Columbia. The Lethbridge and Cranbrook services will ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "WestJet Signs First CPA Agreement".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.