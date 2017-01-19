BOSTON—WestJet is considering adding new destinations and widebody aircraft, following pilots’ recent decision to keep its long-haul ambitions alive. WestJet’s pilots are not unionized, but are represented by an employee association. In December, they voted on an amendment to expand the airline’s trial of widebody aircraft operations. The carrier started its first long-haul flights in May to London’s Gatwick Airport from several Canadian cities. It also flies ...