WestJet Airlines broke ground on a new Boeing 787 hangar at Calgary International Airport on Sept. 21. WestJet expects the $50 million hangar to be completed in the spring of 2019. The airline ordered 10 Boeing 787-9s in May, the first of which is expected to join its fleet in the first quarter of 2019. The carrier could also choose to take 10 additional options for the aircraft type. The 125,000-ft.2 hangar will be able to fit one Boeing 787-9 or as many as four Boeing 737s. It will also ...
