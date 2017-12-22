Airbus A320neo in Viva livery.
Latin American LCC group Viva Air has firmed an order for 35 Airbus A320neo and 15 A320ceo single-aisle aircraft. The group originally signed an agreement for the aircraft at the Paris Air Show in June. Viva Air said the aircraft will be operated by the group’s airlines VivaColombia and Viva Air Peru, and will allow the two all-Airbus operators to modernize their fleets and capture growth opportunities across Latin America. “This order reflects our long-term commitment to our ...
