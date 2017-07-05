Virgin Australia is signaling that it has further ambitions in the greater China market following the July 5 launch of its first flight to Hong Kong.

The carrier’s initial route to Hong Kong originates in Melbourne, Australia, operated five times a week with Airbus A330s. The airline said it will “continue to investigate opportunities for additional Hong Kong flights from other Australian cities.”

Richard Branson, whose Virgin Group is a 10% shareholder in Virgin Australia, was more specific about the Australian carrier’s plans. Branson told news media that Virgin Australia has applied for additional Hong Kong slots which could be used to introduce flights from Sydney and Brisbane, Australia.

Virgin Australia also intends to launch a direct flight to mainland China. The carrier has not revealed which city pair will be linked, but in previous regulatory filings it indicated it wants to serve Beijing.

The Melbourne-Hong Kong route and future Chinese services will be operated in partnership with China’s HNA Group, along with its affiliates Hong Kong Airlines and Hong Kong Express. The HNA Group is a major stakeholder in Virgin Australia.