LONDON—Virgin Atlantic has raised an additional £32 million ($39 million) and has extended its codeshare agreement with UK regional carrier Flybe. Virgin raised the funding by extending a transaction secured on its London Heathrow slots that was announced one year ago. This was the first of its kind in Europe, and has now been extended to £252 million. “Proceeds of the financing will support Virgin Atlantic’s long-term investment program, including a fleet ...