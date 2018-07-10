One crew member was killed and about 19 people injured when a twin-engine Convair CV-340 airliner crashed July 10 outside of Wonderboom Airport, near Pretoria, South Africa, according to media reports. During takeoff from the airport, the aircraft was seen trailing smoke from its left engine, and eyewitnesses reported observing flames, the Aviation Safety Network reported, basing its information on local reports. The aircraft, operating a test flight, went down about 6 km east of the ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Vintage Convair CV-340 Airliner Crashes In South Africa".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.