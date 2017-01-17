James Baumgarner, a longtime Aviation Daily reporter, has died. He was 78. In more than 30 years at Aviation Daily, Baumgarner was known for his knowledge of aviation and his tenacious coverage of the FAA, the NTSB and airframers. “He was the aerospace part of Aviation Daily,” former Editor-in -Chief David Bond said. Baumgarner beguiled his sources with a folksy charm. But underneath it was an intensity and deep understanding of the airline industry. “He had a great ...