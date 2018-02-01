Vahana made its unmanned first flight Jan. 31 at Pendleton, Oregon.
The Vahana single-seat electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft developed by A³, Airbus’ Silicon Valley outpost, made its unmanned first flight at Pendleton, Oregon, on the morning of Jan. 31. The full-scale Vahana, which has eight propellers on its tandem tilting wings, made a 53-sec. hover flight, reaching an altitude of 16 ft. The aircraft flew again the following day, project lead Zach Lovering said in a blog post. The 20.3-ft.-span aircraft, dubbed Alpha One, ...
