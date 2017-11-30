As the man bridging the gap between military and commercial infrastructure, the commander of U.S. Transportation Command is leading the charge on cyber resiliency. Gen. Darren McDew is responsible for providing air, land and sea transportation for the entire Department of Defense, overseeing the U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command, the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command, and the U.S. Army’s Surface Deployment and Distribution Command. But the little-known fourth ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Transcom Chief Warns Of Cyber Vulnerability".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.