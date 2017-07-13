LONDON—Moroccan carrier Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has told passengers they can once again bring personal electronic devices (PED) larger than mobile phones into the cabin on U.S.-bound flights. In a statement issued July 12, RAM said the ban—imposed March 25 by U.S. authorities on flights from Morocco to the U.S.—was to be lifted on July 13. “Our top priority is on the safety of our passengers, as well as their comfort, on board our aircraft. We hope that this news is ...
