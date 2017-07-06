Qatar Airways announced July 6 that passengers can once more carry onboard their laptops, after U.S. authorities approved new security arrangements at Doha Hamad International Airport. Doha-based Qatar Airways was among airlines affected by the ban the U.S. imposed on 10 countries in March prohibiting personal electronic devices (PEDs) larger than mobile phone to be brought as carry-on luggage on flights to the U.S. The ban was said by the U.S. government to be in response to renewed, but ...
