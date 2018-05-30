The UK introduced new laws May 30 that will restrict all unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) from flying above 400 ft. and within 1 km of airport boundaries. However, UK pilots’ union Balpa responded with alarm to the announcement. It said that, while it was pleased the government is taking steps to improve safety, the restrictions need to go much further to make the use of drones near airports safe. Balpa described the “limited restrictions” allowing drones to be flown up to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "UK Proposes New Drone Restrictions Near Airports".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.