The UK Department for Transport is allowing the resumption of direct cargo flights between Bangladesh and the UK, citing improvements to security at Dhaka Shahjalal International Airport (DAC).

The UK halted air cargo service from Bangladesh in March 2016 after concerns were raised over standards of security at DAC. The concerns are believed to have included inadequate management oversight and ease of access to cargo facilities. Bangladesh Biman, the national carrier, was the sole airline that handled direct cargo flights to the UK.

The Bangladeshi government appointed a UK company, Redline Assured Security, to examine DAC. The company said it has helped change “the poor security culture that had resulted in their air cargo being deemed unsafe.”

The lifting of the ban was made in a brief statement by the UK Department for Transport : “Following ongoing cooperation with the government of Bangladesh on the standards of aviation security at Dhaka International Airport, the Department for Transport has removed the interim restrictions suspending the carriage of cargo on direct flights from Dhaka to the UK. The UK government will continue to work with the government of Bangladesh to support ongoing improvement in standards for all aspects of aviation security.”

However, although the overall ban has been lifted, a department spokesperson confirmed to Aviation Daily’s sister publication ATW that Bangladeshi carriers would still have to have their cargo operations validated by the UK or the EU before they could carry cargo to the UK or the EU again.

According to Bangladeshi media reports, a team of EU inspectors has been in the country over the past week checking security arrangements.