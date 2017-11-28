The U.S. aerospace and defense industry cemented its position as a key provider to the United Arab Emirates during the recent Dubai Airshow, one official says. “U.S. companies remain the preferred supplier for UAE commercial and military aviation requirements,” said Yousef al Otaiba, UAE ambassador to the U.S. A review of A&D deals by his embassy found that UAE customers placed more than $44 billion in new orders for commercial aircraft and defense-related equipment ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "UAE Says U.S. Industry Is Its Preferred A&D Supplier".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.