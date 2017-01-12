WASHINGTON—A landing gear issue with an Emirates Airbus A380 landing in Dubai has prompted the United Arab Emirates Air Accident Investigation Sector (AAIS) to call for a mandatory A380 fleetwide inspection. The Dubai-bound crew received a hydraulic system overheat warning Nov. 9 while en route from London. This forced them to extend the wing landing gear and nose gear using the backup procedure, gravity-assisted free fall. However, the left wing gear did not deploy during the ...