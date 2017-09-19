Justin Trudeau.
The statement was blunt. "We won’t do business with a company that is busy trying to sue us and put our aerospace workers out of business,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on CTV Sept. 18, referring to Boeing’s ongoing trade dispute with Bombardier. Trudeau’s statement closely followed the U.S. State Department-approved sale of 18 Boeing Super Hornets to Canada. Chicago-based Boeing has filed anti-dumping and countervailing-duty petitions because ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Trudeau: No Business For Canada With Boeing".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.