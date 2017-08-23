Aviation fuel supplier Air BP is offering commercial jet biofuel at a third airport in Scandinavia—Norway’s Bergen Airport. The airport took delivery of its first batch of fuel in mid-August, joining Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport and Halmstad Airport in Sweden. All three airports are providing biofuel through their existing fueling infrastructure, in a 44–55% blend with conventional Jet A. The latest batch of hydrotreated esters and fatty acids (HEFA) fuel was ...
