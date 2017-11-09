Sao Paulo-based GOL’s third-quarter net profit rebounded as the airline stuck to a “strong discipline in the supply of seats, high load factors and unrelenting cost control,” CEO Paulo Kakinoff ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Third-Quarter Profit Rebounds At GOL As Discipline Pays Off".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.