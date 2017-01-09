WASHINGTON—Thales Avionics is plotting an avionics development strategy where less is more. The move is based on the rapid advancement and convergence of big data, machine learning and connectivity in industry. “We envision a world where the avionics and tools a pilot uses, including the electronic flight bag (EFB), will be more connected,” Alan Pellegrini, CEO of Thales USA, told Aviation Daily. “The systems will provide pilots with additional augmented and ...