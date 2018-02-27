Thai Airways Airbus A350.
Thai Airways expects to add five Airbus A350-900s to its fleet this year, which it will use on long-haul and Asian routes. The airline took delivery of seven aircraft in 2017, comprising five Airbus A350s and two 787-9s, while returning two Airbus A330s on operating lease. This gave Thai and its Thai Smile subsidiary a fleet of 100 active aircraft as of Dec. 31, an increase of five year-over-year. The carrier had 21 decommissioned aircraft held for sale by the end of 2017, after selling ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Thai Airways Bolsters Fleet With A350s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.