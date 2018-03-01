Turkey-based airport operator TAV Airports said it will buy a 49% stake in ICF Antalya, the joint-venture company that manages Antalya International Airport. The southern Turkish airport handled more than 26 million passengers in 2017 and is the main airport serving a string of popular tourist resorts along the coast. ICF Airports is a joint venture of Germany’s Fraport and Turkey’s IC Içtaş. TAV Airports manages 17 airports throughout Europe and the Middle East; ...
