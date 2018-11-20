FRANKFURT—Swiss civil aviation authority BAZL (Bundesamt für Zivilluftfahrt) ordered the two Junkers Ju 52s operating in Switzerland to be temporarily grounded over significant safety concerns. As part of the ongoing investigation into the Aug. 4 crash of a Ju-Air Ju 52 in the Swiss Alps, accident investigation body SUST found “severe structural damage in the area of the wing spars” of the aircraft. The damage could not be discovered during normal maintenance of ...
