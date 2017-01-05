Sukhoi Civil Aircraft technical teams have been in Mexico since late December conducting repair work on 11 Sukhoi Superjet 100s grounded by Mexican airline Interjet, the only SSJ100 operator in the Americas. A Sukhoi spokesperson said the aircraft were grounded because of “technical problems with a stabilizer node.” The grounding affected half of Interjet’s fleet of 22 SSJ100s; the airline has eight more SSJ100s on order. The repair work is covered under warranty, ...