BEIJING—Juneyao Airlines has become the ninth Chinese carrier to commit to moving to Beijing’s new airport, which is due to open in 2019. Unusually, the subsidiary Star Alliance member will leave behind other members of the grouping, which will stay at Beijing Capital International Airport in the northeast of the city. Skyteam appears to be the dominant alliance at the airport under construction at Daxing, south of the city center and straddling the boundary with Hebei province ...
