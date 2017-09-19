Regional aircraft lessor TrueNoord announced Sept. 19 that Standard Life Aberdeen will be investing in it. Aberdeen is investing alongside BlackRock, which became an investor in June, and Bregal Freshstream, which invested in TrueNoord in 2016. “As TrueNoord intensifies the pace of its acquisition strategy in the regional aircraft sector, this additional investment will further facilitate the intended growth of its regional aircraft portfolio under lease,” a TrueNoord statement ...
