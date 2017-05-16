WICHITA—Cox Machine has finalized a long-term agreement with aerostructures supplier Spirit AeroSystems for work on a variety of commercial and military programs. Cox produces about 2,000 part numbers for Spirit. The new contract extends well into the next decade, Cox Machine President Jason Cox said. The company, which employs 250 people, specializes in 3-, 4- and 5-axis precision machining, sheet metal fabrication and assembly. The majority of its work is for the commercial market, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Spirit And Cox Forge Long-Term Supplier Agreement".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.