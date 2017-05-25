Spirit Airlines added two routes at Pittsburgh International Airport on May 25, and plans to introduce several more throughout the summer. The ultra-LCC started daily flights from Pittsburgh to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, as well as seasonal daily service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The carrier will compete with American Airlines and Southwest Airlines on flights to the Dallas area; Allegiant Air serves the Myrtle Beach route on certain days. In June, Spirit will add more ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Spirit Airlines Adds Pittsburgh Service".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.