An “unusual smell” in the cabin of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 led the flight crew to make an emergency landing at Albuquerque International Sunport March 11. Southwest flight 3562 departed Phoenix, bound for Dallas Love Field, before landing in Albuquerque where 140 passengers evacuated via escape slides onto a taxiway, and five requested assessment by medical personnel, according to Southwest. Media reported a smoke-filled cabin. “Our people in Albuquerque ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Southwest 737 Makes Emergency Landing In Albuquerque".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.