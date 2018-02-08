Aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider SIA Engineering (SIAE) and additive manufacturing equipment supplier Stratasys have created a joint venture (JV) to establish a service center to provide 3-D-printed parts for commercial aviation, the companies said Feb. 8. The Singapore-based JV will offer design, engineering and certification support, and part production to customers worldwide including airlines, MRO providers and original equipment manufacturers (OEM). In ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Singapore Airlines Unit, Stratasys Form 3-D-Printing JV".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.