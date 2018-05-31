Singapore Airlines (SIA) has revealed new details of its planned nonstop flight to Newark, New Jersey, which will be the world’s longest route. The flight from Singapore to Newark will begin Oct. 11 with three services per week, using the first of the carrier’s Airbus A350-900ULRs. The route will switch to daily on Oct. 18 after the second of the -900ULRs is delivered. The airline said the flights will be about 9,000 nm with a flight time of up to 18 hr. 45 min. SIA had already ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Singapore Airlines Sets Launch Of 9,000-nm Singapore-Newark Flight".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.