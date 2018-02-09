Airbus showcased its MSN002 test aircraft in November in China.
Sichuan Airlines, which has signaled plans for fast-paced international expansion, has ordered 10 Airbus A350-900s, the Chengdu-based airline said Feb. 9. No delivery schedule was provided. In 2016, Sichuan signed leases for three A350-900s from AerCap and one from Air Lease Corp. Sichuan operates 132 aircraft on more than 270 routes. The carrier has accelerated the pace of its international expansion with new routes that include Auckland, Dubai, Los Angeles, Moscow, Prague, Sydney, ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Sichuan Airlines Orders 10 Airbus A350-900s".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.