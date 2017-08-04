Singapore Airlines (SIA) has introduced a voluntary unpaid leave program to temporarily reduce flight attendant numbers, and the carrier plans to use it again as needed.

The carrier is offering flight attendants the unpaid leave option from September to November, “to address a temporary surplus of crew.” SIA said this is “a new approach to ensure the cabin-crew division is more flexible and nimble in managing crew resources, and the intention is to offer it from time to time going forward.”

SIA has offered voluntary unpaid leave in the past, most notably during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) scare, and the 2009 global financial crisis. In these cases it was in response to particular situations, but now the carrier appears to be using it in a more systematic way.

The airline noted that “having temporary surpluses or deficits of cabin crew is not unusual” in the airline business. The voluntary program “is to efficiently manage crew resources and operational requirements.”

SIA posted a rare loss in its fiscal fourth quarter through March 31, prompting the carrier to establish a transformation office to conduct a wide-ranging review its business. The carrier returned to profit in the June quarter. When it reported the most recent result July 27, SIA said its transformation program would continue, and aimed to identify new revenue and to “restructure its cost base.”