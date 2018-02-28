The leading advocate in Congress for spinning U.S. air traffic control (ATC) away from the FAA has conceded the idea lacks sufficient support on Capitol Hill—and therefore will not be pursued in upcoming FAA reauthorization legislation. Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Pa.), chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, said he will work with Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, “to provide long-term stability ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Shuster Concedes ATC Spin-Off Defeat".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.