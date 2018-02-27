BEIJING—Shenzhen Airlines is stepping in where Hainan Airlines failed to execute, proposing to link Shenzhen with London.

The proposal, likely to be approved, foreshadows modest competition for the high-frequency London service run by Cathay Pacific from Hong Kong, which abuts Shenzhen.

Hainan Airlines applied in late 2016 to open the Shenzhen-London route in August 2017. It did not do so and its rights have evidently lapsed, otherwise Shenzhen Airlines would not have applied.

Airbus A330s are intended to operate the Shenzhen Airlines service three times a week, says the Civil Aviation Administration of China, disclosing the airline’s application for the route.

Flights are proposed to commence in December 2018.

Shenzhen’s city government is presumably offering subsidies for the flight. The administration would especially prize a connection with Britain’s global financial center.

Intercontinental services from Shenzhen began only two years ago. The city has since been unusually active in doing deals with airlines to get them to fly long-haul from Shenzhen Baoan International Airport.



Research by Ryan Wang