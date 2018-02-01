Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co., parent of LCC Allegiant Air, reported $194.9 million in net income for 2017, an 11.2% decrease from $219.6 million in 2016. The full-year result reflected not only rising fuel and labor expenses, but also a $35 million write-down for Allegiant’s retiring MD-80 fleet, and a third quarter affected by the hurricanes of August and September. The company did report a $74.1 million benefit late in the year from US tax-reform ...
