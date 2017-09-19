BEIJING—The Comac C919 likely will make its second test flight in October, five months after it first flew. The program has had many issues to attend to since the first flight of the aircraft May 5, Comac Chief Designer Wu Guanghui said. None of these has been the result of some fault on Comac’s part, Wu said, declining to give details. Meanwhile, ground tests are underway on the second of the six flight-test aircraft, a spokesperson for the state company said. That unit should ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Second C919 Flight Imminent".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.