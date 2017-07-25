U.S. airports could play a role in accelerating the availability of sustainable aviation fuels, says a study conducted for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac). Although publicly owned airports are barred from buying aircraft fuel, the study identifies funding mechanisms they could use to offset the higher cost of biofuels. The study, conducted by nonprofit Carbon War Room and biofuel supplier SkyNRG, “will help us take the next steps toward our goal of making biofuel ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Sea-Tac Study Shows Airports Can Help Accelerate Biofuels".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.