Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has delayed the launch of its new Ireland-based operating unit until December 2017, citing aircraft delivery delays.

SAS is planning to operate nine Airbus A320neos from a new Irish air operator’s certificate (AOC) in a bid to lower costs.

Five of the aircraft on the Irish AOC will be based at London Heathrow—the airline’s first base outside Scandinavia—while the remaining four will operate from a second new base in Malaga.

“There has been a delay in the delivery in [A320neo] aircraft from Airbus and therefore we have to postpone until the beginning of December,” an SAS spokeswoman said.

She was unable comment on why the aircraft had been delayed and Airbus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

SAS President and CEO Rickard Gustafson had previously said that the aim was to start operations from the new Heathrow base from Nov. 1, followed by Malaga in spring 2018.

The Scandinavian carrier has 30 A320neos on order.