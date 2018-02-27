Worker integrates a CFM Leap 1-A engine with its Safran nacelle.
PARIS—CFM Leap-1A engine deliveries for Airbus A320neo family aircraft are still 4-5 weeks behind schedule, Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin confirmed. Safran, which partners with GE Aviation in the CFM joint venture, is in the midst of a rapid Leap engine production ramp-up. But it has not managed to catch up with a delay that has its origin in early 2017, Petitcolin, speaking Feb. 27 at Safran’s annual press conference here, said. A quality issue with a low-pressure turbine ...
