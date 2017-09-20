PARIS—Ryanair said it would open a new base—its 87th—in Burgas, Bulgaria, from the end of March, basing one aircraft there and adding 10 new routes as it continues its rapid expansion. The Dublin-based LCC said it would invest $100 million in opening the base, which would deliver over 250,000 passengers per year and support 200 jobs at the airport. Burgas is its second base in Bulgaria after the capital, Sofia. The carrier will fly from Burgas to Bratislava, Slovakia; ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ryanair To Open New Bulgarian Base".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.