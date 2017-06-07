PARIS—Alitalia has attracted 32 expressions of interest, including one from Ryanair, reviving hopes that the troubled carrier could still emerge from bankruptcy proceedings.

The carrier’s special administrators, who were appointed in May, received the expressions of interest by the June 6 deadline they set for submission of proposals to buy or restructure Alitalia after rejected an agreement that would have allowed the carrier to launch a major restructuring plan (Aviation Daily, May 18).

One of those expressions came from Ryanair, which has said it was interested in the flagging Italian carrier’s routes. “We have submitted an expression of interest,” a spokesman for the rapidly expanding LCC confirmed. “As previously stated, we are not interested in buying Alitalia. However, we have offered to feed Alitalia’s long-haul traffic, given we are the largest airline in Italy with the largest route network,” the spokesman explained.

“We are preparing to deploy up to 20 aircraft initially over a two-week period this summer if Alitalia cuts capacity significantly. We’ve written to the Italian government and said if something untoward happens, don’t worry, we will step into the breach.”

Ryanair has said it is looking at ways to accelerate its fleet expansion so it can take advantage of restructuring in Europe, where legacy carriers face fierce competition from their low-cost rivals, coupled with fears of terrorism, which are dampening demand for leisure travel.

Last month, Ryanair highlighted its focus on the Italian market when it launched connecting flights in Rome, which would be rolled out elsewhere if they are a success.

Etihad Airways, which has owned 49% of Alitalia since it rescued it from a previous brush with bankruptcy in 2014, is open to deepening ties with its struggling partner, a spokeswoman said, adding: “Strong ties continue to exist between Alitalia and the Etihad Aviation Group, and we remain open to exploring all options to maintain and potentially deepen those ties for mutual benefit.”

A spokesman for Delta Air Lines, which was cited by Italian media as expressing interest in Alitalia, said: “Delta has continued to monitor Alitalia’s progress since it entered into the administration process. Alitalia is a long-standing partner of Delta and forms a part of Delta’s transatlantic joint venture with Air France-KLM.”