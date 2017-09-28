LONDON—The UK’s aviation regulator has threatened Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair with legal action over misleading consumer advice. In a scolding letter to the airline, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says Ryanair has failed to provide its customers with “necessary and accurate information” relating to their passenger rights when it comes to re-routing on other airlines, care and assistance entitlements and expenses. Under EU air passenger rights, passengers ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Ryanair Facing Legal Action Over Air Passenger Advice".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.