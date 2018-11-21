Russia´s State Transport Leasing Co. (STLC) has signed letters of intent (LOIs) with Russian domestic airlines Alrosa and RusLine to lease two Sukhoi Superjet 100s (SSJ100s) to each carrier for a 12-year period. The orders were announced Nov. 20 at Transport Week in Moscow; delivery dates were not disclosed. Additionally, STLC signed an LOI with SKOL Airline for three Let L-410 turboprops and 15 helicopters: 11 Mil Mi-8s and four Kazan Ansats. STLC began leasing SSJ100s in 2015 and ...
