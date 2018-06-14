LONDON—Rolls-Royce will cut 4,600 jobs over the next two years in a bid to save £400 million ($537 million) a year. The company, which is currently battling to resolve issues with the Trent 1000 engine that powers the Boeing 787, is undertaking a further restructuring it said will result in a smaller, more cost effective corporate structure and reduce layers of management. It is hoping that the shakeup, announced on June 14, will make the company more profitable and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Rolls-Royce To Cut 4,600 Jobs".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.