LOS ANGELES—Rolls-Royce is pouring extra resources into a fleet-wide Trent 1000 scheduled maintenance program after acknowledging the parts-replacement initiative has been causing operational problems to Boeing 787 operators. Up to 500 engines are involved in the effort, which is a response to service issues caused by premature wear and corrosion, most of it in elements of the intermediate pressure (IP) compressor and turbine. The problems led to a series of engine shutdowns and ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Rolls-Royce Bolsters Trent 1000 Maintenance Program".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.