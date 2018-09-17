LOS ANGELES—Rolls-Royce said further inspection of the Trent XWB-84 engine involved in the Sept. 11 diversion of an Iberia-operated Airbus A350-900 to Boston confirms there is no link to the service issues experienced on Trent 1000-family powerplants. Although Rolls cautioned it is too early to know exactly what caused the inflight shutdown on the flight bound from New York to Madrid, the first for any Trent XWB in service on the A350, the engine maker is believed to be looking ...
