WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—Rockwell Collins could see further acquisitions on the horizon, but any such deals in the next few years would be much smaller than its recent $8.6 billion takeover of interiors specialist B/E Aerospace. The supplier made a commitment to ratings agencies that it would service a portion of the debt it took on in that deal, Rockwell Collins CEO Kelly Ortberg said. Therefore, the company does not expect any big acquisitions in the near-term. “So, we’ll be ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Rockwellâ€™s Short-Term M&A Activity Muted".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.