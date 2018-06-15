Rockwell Collins has started production of head-up displays (HUD) using diffractive waveguide optics technology developed by DigiLens, of Sunnyvale, California, the latter company announced June 13. DigiLens’ waveguide combiner is part of the Rockwell Collins HGS-3500 Head-up Guidance System (HGS). Brazil’s Embraer Executive Jets is the first to install and certify the waveguide-based HUD, which is fitted to the Legacy 450 and 500 midsize business jets. Waveguide optics use ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Rockwell Collins Producing Waveguide-Based Head-Up Display".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.