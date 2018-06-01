Deterioration of the Swedish kroner against other currencies, a longer, colder-than-normal winter and rising fuel prices were among the factors that affected Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) in the first half of its 2017-18 financial year, the airline said May 30. However, the airline said that underlying earnings improved over the first half; it reduced its net loss for the period to SEK597 million ($67.6 million) compared to SEK876 million for the same period a year ago. It made the loss on ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Rising Fuel, Cold Winter Hold Back SAS".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.